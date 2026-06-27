Historic Turn in the US: Agreement Signed Between Israel and Lebanon

Long-awaited and critical political news from the Middle East! Israel and Lebanon, which have had no official diplomatic relations since 1948 and have been legally considered to be in a state of war, have in Washington, mediated by the US, a framework (basic) agreement officially signed.

The document signed on June 26 is being hailed as the first major step toward ensuring long-term peace and security between the two neighboring countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that this agreement is a vital foundation for establishing stability in the region.

Terms of the Agreement: Where will troops be withdrawn from?

Axios reporting based on official Israeli and US sources, the plan will be implemented as follows:

Handover of territories: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will partially withdraw their troops from two small areas in southern Lebanon located north and south of the Litani River north and south of the Litani River.

Lebanese Army control: Control of these areas will be handed over to the Lebanese national army as a pilot project.

The role of the US: US military personnel will also participate directly in the process. They will strictly monitor to ensure that Hezbollah fighters do not redeploy to these areas.

Reactions of the parties: One agreement, three perspectives

Although the document has been signed, serious differences are evident in the statements of the parties.

Israel: "A serious blow to Iran"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that after the agreement, the IDF will not completely leave the "security zone" established in southern Lebanon for now. According to him, Israeli military forces will remain there until Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

"In effect, Israel, Lebanon, and the US are telling Iran that there is no place in Lebanon for it, for Hezbollah, or for any other external force," said Netanyahu.

Lebanon: "We will share sovereignty with no one"

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called this event the first hopeful step for compatriots to return to their homes and liberated lands, stating that Lebanon will strictly protect its sovereignty.

"Hezbollah": "A civil war may break out"

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem demands that Israeli troops withdraw from every inch of Lebanese soil without any conditions. Group representative and MP Hassan Fadlallah warned that if the Lebanese government attempts to implement this agreement, it could lead to an internal civil war in the country.

What is the next step? Bitter statistics

The parties plan to develop a final and full peace agreement based on this document within 60 days to be developed.

The situation until now has been tragic. In March of this year, following Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks on Israel, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Lebanon. The ceasefire agreement announced on June 19 was violated that same day, leading to more casualties.

War consequences in numbers: In Lebanon: As a result of Israeli strikes, more than 3,900 people were killed (according to Lebanese Ministry of Health data).

In Israel: During the conflicts, 32 military personnel and 4 civilians were killed.

Stopping military actions in Lebanon is one of the primary conditions for the US and Israel to diplomatically resolve their major conflict involving Iran. Whether real peace will be established in the region within the next 60 days remains to be seen.