Spain concerned about two players after victory

·49·Sport
Spain concerned about two players after victory

In the final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the Spanish national team secured a narrow victory over Uruguay.

The outcome of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Baena. With the 1-0 win, Spain finished top of the group and advanced to the round of 16.

However, following the crucial win, worrying news emerged for the 'La Roja' coaching staff. According to Marca, midfielders Nico Williams and Yeremi Pino were injured during the match against Uruguay.

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente stated that the players' condition is under the supervision of the medical staff.

"We are monitoring them closely. Nico is experiencing some discomfort. It could be a muscle injury or related to fatigue," the specialist said.

Spain fans are now concerned about whether Williams and Pino will recover in time for the playoff match. Although the team advanced as group leaders, the status of these two key players has become one of the main concerns ahead of the next fixture.

SpainUruguayNico WilliamsYeremi PinoLuis de la Fuente
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