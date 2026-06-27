Scaloni to bench Messi against Jordan

·2·Sport
Scaloni to bench Messi against Jordan

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has announced that captain Lionel Messi will not start in the match against Jordan in the 3rd round of the World Cup group stage.

Scaloni emphasized that the players who will get a chance in the next match fully deserve it through their hard work and attitude.

«The players who will take the field tomorrow have proven they deserve this opportunity. They are part of our team and important participants in the overall process. Their contribution to many of our achievements is significant», the specialist said.

The Argentina head coach also specifically highlighted the dedication of the players who usually do not make the starting XI during training sessions.

«Even when they are not in the starting lineup, they are the first to arrive at training the next day. I give them playing time as soon as the opportunity arises. Not simply because others are not playing, but because they deserve it. They are great players», Ole reported quoting Scaloni.

Thus, several changes are expected in the Argentina lineup for the match against Jordan. Lionel Messi will start the match on the substitute bench.

For reference, Messi is currently the World Cup's top scorer with 5 goals.

Lionel ScaloniLionel MessiArgentinaJordanOle
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