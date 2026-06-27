The 'Messi-dependency' in the Argentina national team: Is it dangerous for the champions to rely solely on Leo?

·7·Sport
The 'Messi-dependency' in the Argentina national team: Is it dangerous for the champions to rely solely on Leo?

Although the Argentina national team has started the 2026 World Cup in excellent fashion, one aspect of the team's play is worrying experts. Lionel Messi has already managed to score five goals at the start of the tournament, but none of his teammates have yet managed to find the net. This situation shows that the playing system of the reigning world champions is still completely dependent on one person. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is no secret that the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni has built its playing philosophy around the aging superstar. This strategy has paid off: 'La Albiceleste' has won the Copa América twice in a row and is now a top contender to win the World Cup for the second time. For this reason, there is no debate in Argentina about relying on a forward who is in the final stage of his career.

Messi is not just a player, but an entire system

Famous striker Zlatan Ibrahimović praised Messi's importance to the team in an interview with Fox Sports. In his opinion, Lionel is not just the best player for Argentina, but an entire system. 'Greatness is not about everything depending on you, but about making everyone play better because you are there,' the Swedish legend emphasized.

Over the years, Messi has dispelled doubts about his leadership abilities. He is now not only a source of goals and assists but has become a true leader who can make his teammates believe in the impossible. However, how the team will fare when Messi is not on the pitch remains the biggest question ahead of the knockout stages.

The next test and squad rotation

The final group stage match against Jordan is expected to be an important testing ground for Scaloni. After victories over Algeria and Austria, Argentina has already secured first place in the group early. This gives the coach the opportunity to rest his main star and test other forwards.

Inter Miami announced at the end of May that Messi was suffering from muscle fatigue. Playing eight games in five weeks can be physically demanding for the 37-year-old. Therefore, the match against Jordan is an opportunity for other forwards to prove themselves and partially break free from the 'Messi-dependency'.

Lionel Messi is currently leading the race for the tournament's 'Golden Boot'. This award is one of the few achievements not yet in his rich collection. However, for the team's overall success, it will be crucial for other forwards to 'wake up' and take on the responsibility of scoring goals.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupLionel ScaloniFootball
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