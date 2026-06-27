Uzbekistan to wear white against DR Congo

The Uzbekistan national team will play in white kits for the match against DR Congo in the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. This was announced by the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association.

Ahead of the crucial clash on June 28, an organizational meeting was held with the participation of FIFA officials and representatives from both teams.

During the meeting, issues regarding the tournament regulations were discussed, and several clarifications and reminders were provided to the parties.

Additionally, it was announced that the Uzbekistan players will take the field in full white kits against DR Congo. The national team's goalkeeper will play in black.

The match against DR Congo is an opportunity for Uzbekistan to secure its first victory at the World Cup. Our players will give their all in this decisive match to delight the fans.