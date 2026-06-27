Five More Teams Advance to World Cup 2026 Playoffs

The official FIFA website has announced another five national teams that have advanced to the playoff stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Following the final round of matches, Portugal, England, Egypt, Ghana, and Paraguay have secured their places in the Round of 16. Each of these teams earned 4 points in the group stage, which was sufficient to progress in the tournament.

Thus, the number of teams participating in the playoff stage of the World Cup has further increased.

Additionally, two more matchups for the Round of 16, which were previously unknown, have now been determined.

The Germany national team will face Paraguay. France will compete against Sweden in the next round.

Fans can now look forward to intense and uncompromising playoff battles. At this stage, any single mistake could lead to a team's elimination from the competition.