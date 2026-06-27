Julian Nagelsmann continues to show faith in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz

·37·Sport
Julian Nagelsmann continues to show faith in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has defended his young stars Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz following a disappointing match against Ecuador. After this defeat in the 2026 World Cup, the specialist emphasized his complete confidence that the team's creative leaders will eventually make their mark. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Musiala and Wirtz were seen as the main hopes of German fans before the tournament began, but so far they have not performed as brilliantly as expected. In the match against Ecuador, due to the opponent's physical superiority and tight defense, these two players struggled to showcase their primary weapon — dribbling. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann does not intend to make drastic changes to the lineup ahead of the Round of 16 match on Monday.

The coach's attitude toward the young stars

Nagelsmann highly praised the movements of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz on the pitch. In the coach's opinion, the player is simply lacking luck. "Flo was very active and gave his all. He performed several great dribbles inside the penalty area, but luck didn't favor him in the final strike. His goals are yet to come," the coach noted.

Regarding Jamal Musiala, Nagelsmann reminded that one needs to be a bit more patient. The Bayern attacker's long absence due to injury has inevitably affected his match fitness. The coach stated that Musiala's potential is known to everyone and only his inner strength needs to be awakened. Nagelsmann believes that this duo will decide the fate of the game in Monday's match.

Positive changes and future plans

One of the few positive moments in the game with Ecuador was the goal scored by Leroy Sane. The success of the winger, who ended a long goal drought, is expected to slightly reduce the pressure on the team. Nagelsmann expressed satisfaction with Sane's performance and noted that he was close to scoring a brace.

The Germany national team staff, having drawn the right conclusions from the defeat, decided not to abandon their attacking style. The specialists believe that the opening up of the game for technical players like Musiala and Wirtz will determine Germany's success in the playoff stage. Currently, all attention is focused on preparing the players mentally.

according to ixbt.com, the Germany national team is seriously preparing for Monday's decisive match. Instead of making major changes to the squad, Nagelsmann is emphasizing the strengthening of the mutual connection between the existing players. This is considered an important step to maintain stability within the team.

GermanyJulian NagelsmannJamal MusialaFlorian WirtzWorld Cup
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