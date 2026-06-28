Portugal Draw with Colombia: Cristiano Ronaldo and His Team Narrowly Escape

·2·Sport
Portugal Draw with Colombia: Cristiano Ronaldo and His Team Narrowly Escape

In the next group stage match of the Jaxon Championship held at a magnificent stadium in Miami, USA, the Portugal national team played to a goalless draw against Colombia. The match drew the attention of the football world not only for the battles on the pitch but also for the exorbitant ticket prices. According to Goal.com, the cheapest tickets on the secondary market were sold for $2,600, yet fans did not see the high-quality game they expected. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

The match entered Colombian football history — "Los Cafeteros" recorded a 0-0 draw in a World Cup framework for the first time in their 100-year history. Portugal, meanwhile, almost lost the chance to take first place in Group K. Roberto Martínez's pupils were very sluggish in attack and wasted many clear-cut opportunities.

Ineffectiveness in Attack and Cristiano Ronaldo's Offside

The first half of the game was a balanced struggle, although the Colombians had a slight advantage in ball possession. Portugal's most dangerous chance came in the 39th minute: Bruno Fernandes shot from close range, but Camilo Vargas showed his skill and saved his team from conceding. At the start of the second half, Portugal had a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

Following a mistake in the Colombian defense, João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo went through in a two-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. However, the experienced Cristiano Ronaldo was too hasty while waiting for the pass and ended up offside. This situation clearly illustrated the overall state of the Portuguese attacking line that evening — the team leaders lacked mutual understanding.

Diogo Costa — Portugal's Hero

The final part of the game was completely under Colombia's control. The South Americans launched 11 shots toward the Portuguese goal in the second half. James Rodríguez's powerful long-range strike was deflected by a defender, and in stoppage time, Davinson Sánchez scored with a header, shaking the stadium. However, after VAR intervention, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa played a key role in the Portugal national team escaping defeat. The 26-year-old keeper made 6 crucial saves during the game, becoming the man of the match. Without the goalkeeper's reliable performance, Portugal could have not only lost the group lead but even ended up level on points with DR Congo.

Following this draw, Roberto Martínez's team advanced to the playoffs in second place in the group. However, the team's inefficiency in attack and disorder in defense are being sharply criticized by experts and fans. It has become clear that it will be difficult to go far in the next stages with such a performance.

PortugalColombiaCristiano RonaldoJaxon ChampionshipFootball
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