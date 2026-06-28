Cannavaro: "The players did everything they could"

Fabio Cannavaro, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, evaluated the team's performance after the match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He stated that Uzbekistan exerted great effort in the first half. Although the team performed well physically, the opponent also possessed a high level of fitness.

"We knew that if we didn't control the ball from the start, it would be difficult for us. We started the first half well and created several opportunities. In the second half, we began making mistakes, and subsequently conceded goals," said Cannavaro.

The Italian specialist emphasized that this World Cup was a great experience for both him and the players. In his opinion, the matches in the tournament will provide additional motivation for the team in the future.

Cannavaro also mentioned that he had extensive communication with the players. He admitted that he knew playing against strong opponents in the group would not be easy, but did not hide his disappointment with the final result.

"We made mistakes. But I will not complain about the players. They did everything they could. I am proud of them," the head coach said.