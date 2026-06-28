Uzbekistan's Delayed 'Response' to South Korea and Iran

In the World Cup qualifiers, Uzbekistan has several times depended on the results of other teams. In the final round of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, if South Korea had defeated Iran at home, Uzbekistan would have qualified for the World Cup. However, the Koreans lost 0-1, qualifying alongside Iran. Uzbekistan's hopes ended that day, writes 'Football with Aslanov' Telegram channel .

A similar situation occurred in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Uzbekistan drew with South Korea in the final round. To reach the play-offs, Iran needed to defeat Syria at home. But that match ended 2-2, and Uzbekistan was once again deprived of the opportunity.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the situation reversed. This time, Iran and South Korea were hoping for at least a draw from Uzbekistan. Our national team maintained the result they needed for 70 minutes, but conceded three goals at the end of the game.

The channel humorously interpreted this as a 'delayed revenge.' While Uzbekistan had spent years depending on others' results, this time others were forced to wait for a result from Uzbekistan.