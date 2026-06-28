Portugal's Potential Path to the Final

The potential path for the Portugal national team in the World Cup knockout stage has been revealed. The team will face Croatia in the Round of 32.

If Portugal advances from this stage, they will clash with Spain in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, the opponent could be Morocco or the Netherlands.

Should Portugal reach the semi-finals, they are expected to face either France or Germany.

Portugal's potential knockout stage path:

• Round of 32: Croatia

• Round of 16: Spain

• Quarter-finals: Morocco or the Netherlands

• Semi-finals: France or Germany