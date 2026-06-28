Harry Kane Breaks England National Team Record: Gary Lineker's Reaction

England captain Harry Kane set a historic milestone during the victory over Panama, breaking Gary Lineker's 36-year-old record for the most goals scored at World Cups. The Bayern Munich striker scored in the 67th minute, netting his 11th World Cup goal and becoming the all-time leading scorer in the country's football history. Goal.com reports this.

This historic moment was witnessed by the legendary Gary Lineker, who scored a total of 10 goals in the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, during his "The Rest is Football" show. According to Goal.com, the breaking of Lineker's long-standing record led to moments filled with humor and interesting debates on air.

Banter between Lineker and Micah Richards

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who was on air with Lineker, did not miss the chance to tease his colleague. Immediately after the goal, Richards joked: "Harry, I love you! Gary is gone now, he's no longer relevant, he's become useless," mocking Lineker. In response, Lineker jokingly told his colleague to "shut up" and even cut off Richards' remote connection using the control panel.

Despite this, the 65-year-old Lineker shared sincere thoughts about his successor. "Huge thanks to Harry, I sincerely congratulate him. Forty years is a very long time; I was starting to get bored of this record. I am very happy that it was Harry Kane who broke this record," the legendary striker noted.

After the match, Harry Kane revealed that he contacted his predecessor and sent him a humorous message. "Sorry Gary, I'm now one goal ahead of you," Kane wrote in his message. The team captain added that he considers Lineker one of the greatest strikers in England's history and that it is an honor to surpass his record.

This achievement is not only a personal record for Harry Kane but also of great significance for English football. Kane is currently consolidating his status as the all-time leading scorer for the national team. His productivity at World Cups serves as a foundation for the team's future success in international tournaments.