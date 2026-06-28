Cannavaro Responds to Criticism After DR Congo Match

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts on the team following the 1-3 defeat against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The coach stated that Uzbekistan started the match well and could have converted one of the chances created in the first half into a goal. However, mistakes made after the break influenced the outcome of the game.

Cannavaro refused to criticize the players. He emphasized that the team members gave their all on the pitch and fought until the very end.

«The players did everything they could. I am not dissatisfied with them and I am proud of my team», said Cannavaro.

The Uzbekistan national team concluded its debut World Cup appearance with three defeats and failed to advance from the group stage. Cannavaro stated that he considers this tournament a great experience for the players and a foundation for future results.