How much money will the Uzbekistan national team receive from FIFA?

·68·Sport
How much money will the Uzbekistan national team receive from FIFA?

Although the Uzbekistan national team failed to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup, they are expected to receive approximately $12.5 million from FIFA for participating in the tournament.

Of this amount, $10 million is the prize money awarded as a tournament participant. The remaining $2.5 million is allocated to cover the team's World Cup preparations, travel, logistics, and other organizational expenses.

These funds can subsequently be used to finance the national team's activities, improve football infrastructure, and prepare for the next international competitions.

UzbekistanFIFAWorld CupNational TeamPrize Money
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