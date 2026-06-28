Uzbek Militant Killed in Syria: What is Known?

·4·World
Uzbek Militant Killed in Syria: What is Known?

An Uzbek militant was shot dead in Syria's Idlib province. This was reported by Syriahr publication, citing local sources.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in the Al-Fua district. Unknown persons opened fire on the vehicle of the Uzbek militant. As a result of the armed attack, he died at the scene. Currently, relevant authorities are conducting inquiries and investigations into the incident. Who carried out the attack and the reasons for it have not yet been officially disclosed.

According to sources, the deceased was a member of the "Red Squads" within "Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham" (HTS), which operates in Syria.

As a reminder, in late November 2024, armed rebels, primarily HTS militants, launched a large-scale military offensive in northern Syria. In a short time, they took control of several areas in Idlib province, the city of Aleppo, and the Hama and Homs provinces. Later, they entered the capital, Damascus. Following these events, it was announced that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left for Russia with his family.

In 2025, the leader of the "Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham" group, Ahmad ash-Shara'a (Abu Muhammad al-Julani), was declared the transitional president of the country. During this year, Syrian security forces have conducted several special raids against foreign militants, including Uzbeks, in and around the city of Idlib.

Specifically, in June 2025, a military instructor known by the pseudonym Abu Dujon al-Uzbeki, Ayyub, was captured by security forces. After his arrest, it was reported that he was taken to an unknown location.

Additionally, at the end of August, another Uzbek militant known as Islam al-Uzbeki was captured as a result of another special operation in the Al-Qusur district. According to sources, the operation was carried out after precise information about his location was obtained.

Furthermore, on September 3, Syrian security forces conducted an operation to destroy an ISIS cell in the Haram district, located in the west of Idlib province. It was reported that among those captured during the operation were militants from Iraq and Uzbekistan.

The latest incident once again demonstrates that the security situation in northern Syria involving armed groups and foreign militants remains complex. Currently, the investigation into the killing of the Uzbek militant continues.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Woman who claimed 'Trump is my father' now seeks a meetingWoman who claimed 'Trump is my father' now seeks a meetingToday, 18:52Uzbek Militant Killed in Armed Attack in SyriaUzbek Militant Killed in Armed Attack in SyriaToday, 17:43Betrayal Before the Wedding: Girl Pushes Fiancé Off Cliff With LoverBetrayal Before the Wedding: Girl Pushes Fiancé Off Cliff With LoverToday, 17:33European Union Allocates 5 Million Euros in Aid to VenezuelaEuropean Union Allocates 5 Million Euros in Aid to VenezuelaToday, 17:16Tragedy Behind a Free Trip: 3 Uzbeks Sentenced to DeathTragedy Behind a Free Trip: 3 Uzbeks Sentenced to DeathToday, 16:01109 People Die in One Day Due to Abnormal Heat in Paris109 People Die in One Day Due to Abnormal Heat in ParisToday, 15:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched