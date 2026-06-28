Uzbek Militant Killed in Syria: What is Known?

An Uzbek militant was shot dead in Syria's Idlib province. This was reported by Syriahr publication, citing local sources.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in the Al-Fua district. Unknown persons opened fire on the vehicle of the Uzbek militant. As a result of the armed attack, he died at the scene. Currently, relevant authorities are conducting inquiries and investigations into the incident. Who carried out the attack and the reasons for it have not yet been officially disclosed.

According to sources, the deceased was a member of the "Red Squads" within "Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham" (HTS), which operates in Syria.

As a reminder, in late November 2024, armed rebels, primarily HTS militants, launched a large-scale military offensive in northern Syria. In a short time, they took control of several areas in Idlib province, the city of Aleppo, and the Hama and Homs provinces. Later, they entered the capital, Damascus. Following these events, it was announced that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left for Russia with his family.

In 2025, the leader of the "Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham" group, Ahmad ash-Shara'a (Abu Muhammad al-Julani), was declared the transitional president of the country. During this year, Syrian security forces have conducted several special raids against foreign militants, including Uzbeks, in and around the city of Idlib.

Specifically, in June 2025, a military instructor known by the pseudonym Abu Dujon al-Uzbeki, Ayyub, was captured by security forces. After his arrest, it was reported that he was taken to an unknown location.

Additionally, at the end of August, another Uzbek militant known as Islam al-Uzbeki was captured as a result of another special operation in the Al-Qusur district. According to sources, the operation was carried out after precise information about his location was obtained.

Furthermore, on September 3, Syrian security forces conducted an operation to destroy an ISIS cell in the Haram district, located in the west of Idlib province. It was reported that among those captured during the operation were militants from Iraq and Uzbekistan.

The latest incident once again demonstrates that the security situation in northern Syria involving armed groups and foreign militants remains complex. Currently, the investigation into the killing of the Uzbek militant continues.