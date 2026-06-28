Woman who claimed 'Trump is my father' now seeks a meeting

A woman in Turkey who has been claiming to be the biological daughter of US President Donald Trump has once again drawn public attention. This time, she expressed her desire to meet Trump in person and sent an official request through the US embassy.

It has been reported that Nejla Özmen, a Turkish citizen, expressed her wish to speak face-to-face with the US President, as he is expected to visit Turkey on July 7–8 for the NATO summit.

The woman stated that her primary goal is to meet the person she considers her father at least once. She emphasized that there are no financial motives behind this request.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Nejla Özmen also claimed that Donald Trump was her biological father and applied to the court for paternity testing. According to her, her mother met an American businessman abroad before becoming pregnant.

Additionally, the woman has repeatedly demanded a DNA test. However, to date, she has not provided any official evidence to support her claims.

So far, Donald Trump or his representatives have not made any public comment on these allegations. Turkish courts have also not issued any official decision confirming or denying the claim.