While the young star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, is causing a great stir in the football world, experts are cautious in assessing his level. In particular, Argentine football legend Mario Kempes noted that the 17-year-old winger has not yet achieved true superstar status and set a serious requirement for him. According to Kempes, a player's true value is determined not by club performances, but by their showing in the most prestigious tournament — the World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Goal.com, 1978 World Cup winner Mario Kempes noted that while Lamine Yamal has demonstrated his skill at Barcelona, the pressure on the international stage is entirely different. According to the Argentine legend, there is a vast difference between La Liga matches and the World Cup, which is based on a short-term, ruthless knockout system. He called on the young talent to prove himself specifically at the World Cup to join the ranks of greats like Lionel Messi.

The World Cup — The True Testing Ground

According to Kempes, club matches can often hide a player's shortcomings because the team mechanism is formed over years. "He needs to prove he is a superstar. We saw it at Barcelona, now let's see what he is capable of at the World Cup. That is where the true value of great players is revealed," the former striker emphasized. In his view, the responsibility of playing for a national team demands leadership qualities from the player.

At the same time, the expert also touched upon the current state of the Spanish national team. In Kempes' view, while Lamine Yamal could become the team's main pillar in the future, currently the "heart" of Luis de la Fuente's team is another player. He specifically recognized Pedri as the key figure who holds the reins of the game and sets the tempo on the pitch.

Not only Kempes, but other renowned coaches also hold positive views on Lamine Yamal's potential. For example, Ralf Rangnick suggested that if the young winger avoids injuries and continues to work on himself, he could reach the level of Lionel Messi. However, for experienced veterans like Kempes, talent alone is not enough; they consider consistency and winning the highest-level tournaments as the primary criteria.

Currently, the Spanish national team is stepping successfully in international tournaments, but questions remain regarding the efficiency of the team's attacking line. Although Lamine Yamal showed himself in the group stages, more is expected of him in decisive matches. This statement from the Argentine legend is a specific challenge for the young footballer, which will undoubtedly define his place in the hierarchy of world football.