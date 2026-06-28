Arsenal Must Pay £100 Million for Morgan Rogers Transfer

Arsenal, current contenders in the English Premier League, intend to add Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers to their ranks, but the London club has encountered an unexpected financial hurdle. While Mikel Arteta's coaching staff has identified the talented footballer as a primary target to strengthen the squad, the Birmingham club is demanding an astronomical sum for their leader. This is according to a report by Goal.com.

According to information shared by Football.london, the Aston Villa management is unwilling to let the 23-year-old England international leave for less than £100 million (approximately $132 million). Such a high price is expected to be a real test for Arsenal, as the club had planned to spend significant funds to refresh the squad following their Champions League struggles.

Why is Aston Villa demanding such a large sum?

Morgan Rogers' current contract with Aston Villa runs until June 2031. This gives the club an advantage in negotiations and means they are under no pressure to sell their star. According to Alan Hutton, a former defender for Unai Emery's team, Rogers is the "heart" of the team and his transfer should only happen for a record-breaking fee.

"If Villa were to sell him, I would set the price at £100 million. Firstly, I wouldn't want to sell him. He is a huge asset for the club and an integral part of the team's play. Emery loves him; Rogers can play in several positions and is the main link connecting the midfield to the attack," Hutton noted in an interview with PariuriX.

Mikel Arteta highly values Rogers' ability to carry the ball through the lines. Last season, the player stood out for his versatility: he is equally effective in the classic number 10 role and on the left wing. It is expected that this creativity will take Arsenal's game to a new level.

According to Goal.com, the London club may consider selling some of its star players to facilitate this transfer. A £100 million purchase would clearly impact the club's compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Andrea Berta, who is currently managing the team's transfer strategy, must make the final decision on this matter.

Rogers' contribution to Aston Villa securing a Champions League spot last season was invaluable. His dribbling and vision provided the team with a significant advantage in attack. If Arsenal completes this transfer, it could become one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.