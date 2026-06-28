WC-2026: Rostov Congratulates Shomurodov on Historic Goal

·60·Sport
WC-2026: Rostov Congratulates Shomurodov on Historic Goal

The former Russian Premier League participant Rostov club has officially congratulated Uzbekistan national team striker Eldor Shomurodov, who successfully scored a goal at the World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The experienced 30-year-old forward scored our team's final goal of the tournament in the 3rd group stage match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1:3).

Heartfelt congratulations from former club

The Rostov press service, remembering its former player, posted the following heartfelt message on social media:

We congratulate our friend and former Rostov striker Eldor Shomurodov on his goal at the World Cup!

From Rostov to European giants

Eldor Shomurodov's successful career in professional football and Europe is closely linked to this club:

  • 2017–2020: He shone at Rostov, becoming one of the most dangerous strikers in the Russian championship.

  • Italian Serie A: Following his brilliant performances in Russia, he moved to Italy, representing Genoa, Spezia, Cagliari, and the famous Roma.

New victories and transfer rumors in Turkey

Currently, our skilled goalscorer is a member of the Turkish club Istanbul Başakşehir Having become one of the top scorers of the Turkish Süper Lig last season, Shomurodov is once again in the spotlight.

Several Turkish giants are currently actively conducting transfer negotiations to sign the Uzbek striker. Naturally, the World Cup goal will further increase his value on the international market.

RostovEldor ShomurodovUzbekistanGenyaIstanbul Başakşehir
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