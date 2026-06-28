China's Loongson Introduces Energy-Efficient 16-Core 3C3000 Processor

China's Loongson Technology has officially unveiled its next-generation server processor — the Loongson 3C3000. This chip is aimed at creating affordable and efficient server systems, designed for corporate infrastructure and general-purpose tasks. The main feature of the new development is its high energy efficiency and its basis on a national architecture. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The Loongson 3C3000 processor is built on the company's proprietary 64-bit LoongArch architecture. It features 16 physical cores, capable of processing 16 data streams simultaneously. The device's operating frequency ranges from 1.5 to 1.8 GHz. According to ixbt.com, each core supports 128-bit vector instructions, which increases the precision of computing processes.

Technical Specifications and Energy Efficiency

According to the manufacturer, the new chip is an ideal solution for file servers, web platforms, and database management. While the 3C3000 model offers similar performance to its predecessor, the 3C5000, it is offered as an affordable option for daily business tasks rather than for AI or ultra-complex calculations.

The processor's cache system is also noteworthy: each core has 64 KB L1 instruction cache and 64 KB L1 data cache, with a total L2 cache size of 16 MB. The memory controller supports the dual-channel DDR4-2400 standard with Error Correction Code (ECC). Additionally, the system features 32 PCIe interface lanes, ensuring fast communication with external devices.

One of the most important aspects is power consumption. The Loongson 3C3000 consumes only 40 W of power in normal operating mode (at 1.5 GHz). This is considered a very low figure for modern server processors. Thanks to dynamic frequency scaling and technology that shuts down unused blocks, power consumption decreases further during low-load periods.

Market Position and Prospects

The new processor allows combining two chips into a single system via the Loongson Coherent Link (LCL) bus. This opens the way for creating flexible server solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Although the exact price of the device has not yet been announced, it is expected to be supplied primarily to server equipment manufacturers and large corporate clients.

Such technological steps by China are aimed at reducing dependence on giants like Intel and AMD in the global market. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, such affordable and energy-efficient server solutions could be an interesting alternative for modernizing IT infrastructure in the future.