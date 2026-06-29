Ronaldo: Kylian Mbappe reminds me of my peak years

Living legend of the football world, Ronaldo Nazario, has spoken highly of France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe. Following a brilliant start at the 2026 World Cup in North America, the former player, famously known as "The Phenomenon," called the French star his successor. According to Goal.com .

Mbappe drew the attention of experts by recording four goals and two assists in the first three matches of the tournament. Having become the primary weapon of the team led by Didier Deschamps, the forward has amazed not only the fans but also one of the greatest goalscorers in football history.

The Legend's Admission

In an interview with L'Equipe, Ronaldo discussed the football legacy of players like Mbappe and Lionel Messi. According to him, Kylian's movements on the pitch, speed, and finishing skills remind him of his own best years.

"Mbappe's style of play reminds me of my own peak periods. He is one of the greatest players of today and a natural successor to football legends. He and Messi are players who deserve to be the best goalscorers in the history of the tournament, rising above the statistics," says the Brazilian legend.

Brilliant start at the World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has had a very productive start to the 2026 World Cup. He scored a brace in the match against Senegal and found the net twice against Iraq. Although he failed to score in the match against Norway, he contributed significantly to his team's victory with two assists.

Currently, he is in serious competition with Lionel Messi for the "Golden Boot" and the "Golden Ball" award for the tournament's best player. Experts emphasize that Mbappe's physical condition and technical abilities are making him an unstoppable force.

Real Madrid stars leading the way

Interestingly, at the World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, Real Madrid players are leading in terms of goals scored. Out of the 11 goals scored by Madridistas, 8 belong to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Both forwards have scored four goals each.

The France national team remains one of the tournament favorites due to its attacking potential. It is expected that Mbappe being in such high sporting form will significantly ease the "Les Bleus" path toward the championship.