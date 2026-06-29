Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer: Talented Winger Prefers Paris

·42·Sport
Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer: Talented Winger Prefers Paris

Yan Diomande, the young star of RB Leipzig, who has been active on the transfer market alongside Bayern Munich and other grand clubs, has made a final decision regarding his future. Despite interest from Premier League giant Liverpool, the talented winger prefers to continue his career with Paris Saint-Germain. This was reported by The Athletic. Goal.com reports as well.

According to reports, Diomande fully believes in the sporting project of the Paris club. The player highly values the plans offered by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and advisor Luis Campos, as well as the opportunity to play under head coach Luis Enrique. The player believes that at Paris Saint-Germain, he has the best chance to win prestigious trophies and eventually win the Ballon d'Or.

An unexpected blow for Liverpool

Liverpool management was ready to spend a significant sum of around 100 million euros for Yan Diomande. However, the player's desire to move to Paris disrupted the Merseyside club's plans. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig is not willing to let their leader go cheaply. The German club rejected the amount offered by Liverpool and set the transfer price at 130 million euros.

If this transfer takes place, Diomande will become the most expensive sale in RB Leipzig's history. Currently, this record is held by Josko Gvardiol, who moved to Manchester City for 90 million euros. Last season, Yan Diomande appeared in 33 Bundesliga matches, recording 12 goals and 9 assists, making a worthy contribution to the team's Champions League qualification.

One of the best dribblers in the world

According to statistics, no player in the German championship last season recorded higher indicators than Diomande in terms of beating opponents. His movements on the pitch and technical skill attracted the attention of many grand clubs. Currently, the player is participating in the World Cup with the Ivory Coast national team.

Goal.com reports that the Ivory Coast national team will face Norway in the round of 16. Although Yan Diomande is focusing all his attention on the national team games, negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig are expected to reach a decisive stage once the tournament ends. Despite his current contract running until 2030, his transfer is destined to be one of the most sensational events of this summer.

Paris Saint-GermainLiverpoolYan DiomandeTransferFootball
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