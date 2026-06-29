Malo Gusto reaches agreement with Manchester City: Defender to leave Stamford Bridge

·6·Sport
Malo Gusto reaches agreement with Manchester City: Defender to leave Stamford Bridge

The reigning Premier League runners-up, Manchester City, are close to making their next big move in the summer transfer window. Chelsea's right-back Malo Gusto has agreed to join the "Citizens". This was reported by Foot Mercato. It is stated that an agreement on personal terms has been reached between the France national team member and Manchester City. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

One of the main factors in this transfer is the Enzo Maresca factor, who is expected to take over Pep Guardiola's place at Manchester City. The Italian specialist worked with Malo Gusto at Chelsea from July 2024 to January 2025. The warm relationship and mutual understanding between them significantly influenced the player's decision to move to Manchester.

The alliance of Enzo Maresca and Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto and Enzo Maresca achieved significant success together at Chelsea. In particular, they won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Maresca views the French defender as one of the key components of his new sporting project. The player himself has enthusiastically accepted the idea of playing under his former coach again.

Malo Gusto moved to London from Lyon in January 2023 for 30 million euros. During this time, he appeared in 134 matches across all competitions, recording 3 goals and 17 assists. He also lifted the Conference League trophy in the 2024-25 season.

Transfer fee and negotiation process

Although an agreement has been reached with the player, Manchester City management must now negotiate the transfer fee with Chelsea. According to Goal.com analysis, the "Blues" will demand a significant sum for their defender. The main reason is Gusto's long-term contract with the London club, which runs until 2030.

Chelsea does not want to strengthen Manchester City, one of its main rivals. Therefore, negotiations are expected to be quite complex. Currently, Malo Gusto is focusing his attention on the 2026 World Cup with the France national team. He is preparing for the round of 32 match against Sweden.

Through this transfer, Manchester City aims to strengthen its defensive line and seek revenge against Arsenal, who snatched the title last season. If the clubs reach a mutual agreement, Gusto could undergo a medical in Manchester in the coming weeks.

Manchester CityChelseaMalo GustoTransfersPremier League
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