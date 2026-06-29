Robert Lewandowski Heading to MLS: Polish Star Reaches Agreement with Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski, one of the strongest forwards in European football over the last decade, is close to continuing his career across the ocean. Reports have emerged that the Polish goalscorer has reached an agreement with the US club Chicago Fire. This transfer is expected to be the next biggest event for MLS (Major League Soccer) since the arrival of Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old striker has agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago Fire. Robert Lewandowski will head to the USA as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expires. It is worth noting that there was serious interest in the player from AC Milan and teams from Saudi Arabia, but the Polish star preferred to continue his career in North America.

New Challenge and High Salary

Lewandowski visited the city of Chicago earlier this month to personally familiarize himself with the club's infrastructure and projects. It is estimated that he will become one of the highest-paid players in the league. Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter did not hide his intention to attract world-class stars to the team. According to him, Lewandowski will serve to increase the prestige not only of the club but of the entire league.

“We are trying to add world-class players to the squad. The arrival of a player of Lewandowski's caliber would be a great gift for the city of Chicago. We see him on the same level as Lionel Messi in terms of skill,” Berhalter noted.

Poles in Chicago and Future Plans

The large Polish immigrant population in the city of Chicago may also play an important role in the realization of this transfer. By bringing in Robert Lewandowski, the club plans to attract more fans to its new McDonald’s Park stadium. The Polish striker leaves Europe as a true legend — during four years at Barcelona, he managed to win his fifth championship title.

Interestingly, Chicago Fire does not intend to stop with Lewandowski alone. According to reports, the club aims to use the striker's help to enter negotiations with his former Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka. If these transfers materialize, the Chicago team will have one of the strongest squads in the MLS.