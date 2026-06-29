Unexpected Recommendation for Marcus Rashford Transfer to Tottenham

As the transfer window in English football reaches its peak, discussions surrounding Marcus Rashford, who has lost his place at Manchester United, have resurfaced. Former player and renowned expert Jamie O'Hara has urged the Tottenham management to seize every opportunity to sign the forward. In his view, Rashford's transfer could be one of the most profitable deals for the London club ahead of the new season. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Having spent recent seasons on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona, Marcus Rashford is currently not part of Manchester United's future plans. It is said that club manager Michael Carrick is ready to part ways with the forward. Consequently, the Manchester club is expected to let him go at a relatively low price to remove him from the wage bill and reduce the financial burden.

Transfer Value and Financial Situation

In an interview on talkSPORT, Jamie O'Hara emphasized that this is a golden opportunity for Tottenham. According to his calculations, the player's transfer could cost approximately £30 million. In current market conditions, this is considered a very low price for an experienced forward. O'Hara urged the club management not to skimp on the player's wages and to bring him to the team as quickly as possible.

Rashford's statistics at Manchester United are impressive, with 138 goals and 79 assists in 426 appearances. However, he has not played for the "Red Devils" since December 2024. While his career at Old Trafford seems to have come to an end, the player proved during his loan spells that he is still performing at a high level.

Restored Sporting Form

After winning the La Liga title with Barcelona last season, Marcus Rashford recorded 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Despite this, the Catalan club did not exercise the £26 million purchase option. This opened the door for clubs like Tottenham. For the London side, currently being reshaped under Roberto De Zerbi, Rashford's experience and speed could be invaluable.

Rashford is also regaining his position on the international stage. Although he missed Euro 2024, he was called up to the England national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Under Thomas Tuchel, he performed well in matches against opponents like Croatia and Panama, bringing his goal tally to 19 in 75 appearances.

O'Hara believes that if Tottenham can complete this transfer, Rashford will become a true star for the team. According to him, the player remains a "high-level" performer, and his motivation will undoubtedly increase in a new team. Manchester United, meanwhile, aims to clear the squad and make room for new transfers by selling him.

In conclusion, the Tottenham option is a great opportunity for Marcus Rashford to revive his career in the Premier League. The team led by Roberto De Zerbi aims to return to the top four after last season's disappointments, and an experienced forward like Rashford could be a key component in achieving this goal.