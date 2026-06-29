Canadian Police Spark Controversy Over AI-Generated Image

·27·Technology
Canadian Police Spark Controversy Over AI-Generated Image

Vancouver Police faced severe criticism for attaching an AI-generated image to a social media post about drug seizures. The use of technology by law enforcement to present evidence has sparked public distrust and heated debate. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

The image posted on the official X social media page was intended to show seized cash and narcotics. While the image appeared realistic at first glance, observant users quickly noticed errors typical of generative models. Specifically, $50 bills had "20" written on them, and one of the $100 bills displayed "00" instead of the denomination.

Vancouver Police Sergeant Adam Donaldson commented on the situation in an interview with CTV News. According to him, AI was used to erase the names of the accused and hide personal information in the photo. However, this explanation did not satisfy the public, as the original photo was a simple set of evidence written with a marker on cardboard.

Crisis of Trust and AI Errors

This incident once again highlighted the risks of using generative technologies in law enforcement activities. Social media users accused the police of undermining trust in the investigation process. Experts believe that even minor edits can influence a jury's decision in court or cast doubt on the authenticity of evidence.

Later, police representatives deleted the AI-processed image and replaced it with the original photo, where personal information had been cropped. However, the deletion and editing of the post led to even more sarcastic comments and suspicions among users.

In recent years, there has been an increase in police officers worldwide using ChatGPT and other neural networks to fill out documents, analyze surveillance data, and even process evidence. The Vancouver incident proves that such methods lead not only to technical errors but also to fundamental problems regarding the transparency of the legal system.

This topic is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as digital evidence and its integrity are becoming an important part of modern jurisprudence. Specialists emphasize the need to develop strict ethics and rules for the use of generative technologies by law enforcement agencies.

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