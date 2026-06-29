Romario picks the stars and puts himself above Messi

·59·Sport
Romario picks the stars and puts himself above Messi

Brazilian football legend Romario took part in a rapid-fire selection among famous footballers. The Q&A among stars like Bellingham, Pedri, Haaland, Ronaldo, and Mbappe ended with an unexpected and funny answer.

The former striker chose Lionel Messi in almost every comparison. However, when it came to himself, he immediately changed his mind.

Initially, Olise came out on top

A journalist asked Romario to choose between several talented players of modern football.

First, he chose Michael Olise over Jude Bellingham. Then he placed Olise above Desire Doué.

However, when Olise was compared to Pedri, Romario preferred the Spanish midfielder.

Haaland was chosen after Pedri

Romario placed Pedri above Bruno Fernandes. But when it came to Erling Haaland, the Brazilian's choice changed.

He found Haaland superior to:

  • Pedri;

  • Mohamed Salah

and others.

But when the Norwegian striker was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, Romario chose the Portuguese star.

Messi surpassed all rivals

In the choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Romario preferred the Argentine.

After that, a series of stars were named against Messi:

  • Neymar;

  • Harry Kane;

  • Ousmane Dembélé;

  • Kylian Mbappé;

  • Lamine Yamal;

  • Vinícius Júnior.

Romario placed Messi above all of them.

Thus, Messi became the almost absolute winner of the Q&A.

An unexpected answer to the final question

In the final question, the journalist compared Lionel Messi and Romario himself.

The Brazilian legend didn't think long this time:

"Romario!" he answered with a laugh.

This answer became the most interesting part of the conversation, catching the fans' attention.

The legend jokingly chose himself

Romario's choices showed that he holds Messi in very high regard. However, the former Brazilian striker demonstrated his famous confidence and humorous style in the final question.

It is certain that another debate will start among football fans: is Messi truly superior to all the mentioned players, or is Romario's final choice closer to the truth?

Who do you think was stronger, Messi or Romario? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

RomarioLionel MessiErling HaalandKylian Mbappé
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