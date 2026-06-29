90+2' strike decides it: Canada advance to the Round of 16

The first match of the World Cup 2026 knockout stage kept fans in suspense until the final seconds. A single goal scored at the end of regulation time decided the fate of the tight battle between South Africa and Canada.

Both teams played cautiously throughout the match. However, just as everyone was expecting extra time, Stephen Eustáquio delivered a historic victory for Canada.

No goals scored during the 90 minutes

South Africa and Canada maintained disciplined defensive lines from the very first minutes of the match.

Although both teams attempted to create dangerous opportunities, they failed to beat the goalkeepers for most of regulation time. The match seemed destined for extra time.

Eustáquio's strike brings victory to Canada

In stoppage time of the second half, Canada launched a decisive attack.

In the 90+2nd minute, Stephen Eustáquio fired a precise shot to find the back of the South African net.

The lone goal scored in the final minutes secured Canada's ticket to the Round of 16.

South Africa failed to equalize in the remaining short time — 0:1.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

South Africa — Canada — 0:1

Goal: Eustáquio, 90+2.

South Africa: Williams, Mudau, Okocha, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Maseko (Moremi, 86), Mofokeng (Mbata, 46), Appollis, Makgopa (Rayners, 86).

Canada: Crepo, Johnston, Bombito (Sigour, 59), Cornelius, Larea, Buchanan (Davies, 75), Saliba (De Fougerol, 59), Eustáquio, Millar (Shaffelburg, 70), Oluwaseyi (Promise David, 70), Jonathan David.

Who will be Canada's next opponent?

The Canada national team will now face the winner of the Netherlands — Morocco match in the Round of 16.

Since both potential opponents showed their strength in the group stage, the Canadians face an even tougher challenge ahead.

The first drama of the playoffs

This match demonstrated how a single opportunity in the knockout stage can change the fate of an entire tournament.

South Africa resisted their opponent for over 90 minutes, but one last-second strike ended the team's World Cup journey.

Who do you think Canada would have a better chance of beating in the Round of 16: Netherlands or Morocco? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.