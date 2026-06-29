90+2' strike decides it: Canada advance to the Round of 16

·64·Sport
90+2' strike decides it: Canada advance to the Round of 16

The first match of the World Cup 2026 knockout stage kept fans in suspense until the final seconds. A single goal scored at the end of regulation time decided the fate of the tight battle between South Africa and Canada.

Both teams played cautiously throughout the match. However, just as everyone was expecting extra time, Stephen Eustáquio delivered a historic victory for Canada.

No goals scored during the 90 minutes

South Africa and Canada maintained disciplined defensive lines from the very first minutes of the match.

Although both teams attempted to create dangerous opportunities, they failed to beat the goalkeepers for most of regulation time. The match seemed destined for extra time.

Eustáquio's strike brings victory to Canada

In stoppage time of the second half, Canada launched a decisive attack.

In the 90+2nd minute, Stephen Eustáquio fired a precise shot to find the back of the South African net.

The lone goal scored in the final minutes secured Canada's ticket to the Round of 16.

South Africa failed to equalize in the remaining short time — 0:1.

World Cup 2026. Round of 32

South Africa — Canada — 0:1

Goal: Eustáquio, 90+2.

South Africa: Williams, Mudau, Okocha, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Maseko (Moremi, 86), Mofokeng (Mbata, 46), Appollis, Makgopa (Rayners, 86).

Canada: Crepo, Johnston, Bombito (Sigour, 59), Cornelius, Larea, Buchanan (Davies, 75), Saliba (De Fougerol, 59), Eustáquio, Millar (Shaffelburg, 70), Oluwaseyi (Promise David, 70), Jonathan David.

Who will be Canada's next opponent?

The Canada national team will now face the winner of the Netherlands — Morocco match in the Round of 16.

Since both potential opponents showed their strength in the group stage, the Canadians face an even tougher challenge ahead.

The first drama of the playoffs

This match demonstrated how a single opportunity in the knockout stage can change the fate of an entire tournament.

South Africa resisted their opponent for over 90 minutes, but one last-second strike ended the team's World Cup journey.

Who do you think Canada would have a better chance of beating in the Round of 16: Netherlands or Morocco? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

CanadaSouth AfricaSteven EstacioNetherlands
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Quaresma Harshly Criticizes Portugal: "They Are Afraid to Take Risks"Quaresma Harshly Criticizes Portugal: "They Are Afraid to Take Risks"Today, 07:02Zico Torn Between Brazil and Japan Ahead of Their ClashZico Torn Between Brazil and Japan Ahead of Their ClashToday, 06:50Romario picks the stars and puts himself above MessiRomario picks the stars and puts himself above MessiToday, 06:42MLS Bombshell Transfer: Lewandowski Moving to Chicago FireMLS Bombshell Transfer: Lewandowski Moving to Chicago FireToday, 06:34Ronaldo: Kylian Mbappe reminds me of my peak yearsRonaldo: Kylian Mbappe reminds me of my peak yearsToday, 02:33Unexpected Recommendation for Marcus Rashford Transfer to TottenhamUnexpected Recommendation for Marcus Rashford Transfer to TottenhamToday, 02:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar