Quaresma Harshly Criticizes Portugal: "They Are Afraid to Take Risks"

Ricardo Quaresma was not satisfied with the Portugal national team's goalless draw against Colombia. The former footballer noted that while there is enough skill and talent in the squad, passion, courage, and creativity were missing on the pitch.

With Portugal facing a serious test against Croatia in the Round of 16, Quaresma's criticism could spark significant debate among fans.

Goalless draw against Colombia

In the final round of the World Cup 2026 group stage, Portugal and Colombia played to a 0-0 draw.

Quaresma stated that he watched the match live from the stadium and was dissatisfied with his compatriots' performance.

"The team lacks joy and creativity. There is no passion, and the courage that has always characterized us is not visible," he said.

"They looked tired and demoralized"

The former Portugal midfielder focused more on the players' mental state than their physical condition.

In his opinion, the team did not act with confidence on the pitch and lacked the character required to put pressure on the opponent.

"I had the opportunity to watch the game from the stadium. They looked tired and demoralized. Character is also missing," Quaresma said.

Talent is there, but risk-taking is missing

Quaresma said he does not doubt the skill of the players in the Portugal squad. However, he emphasized that individual talent alone is not enough in a major tournament like the World Cup.

He listed the following missing elements in the team:

joy and passion;

creativity;

courage;

character;

risk-taking;

a strong desire to win.

"The players have enough skill and talent. But they are afraid to take risks," he told LiveModeTV.

Will such a performance be enough against Croatia?

Portugal will face the Croatia national team in the Round of 16.

The match starts on July 3 at 04:00 Tashkent time. Croatia is known for its vast experience in playoff matches and fighting until the very end.

Therefore, if Portugal repeats the cautious game they showed against Colombia, they may face serious difficulties in advancing to the next stage.

A serious warning before the playoffs

Quaresma's criticism serves as a kind of warning for Portugal before their decisive match.

The team has many high-level players, but in the former midfielder's view, they need to act more freely, courageously, and take more risks on the pitch.

Do you think Portugal can change and show their true strength in the match against Croatia? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.