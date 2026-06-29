MLS Bombshell Transfer: Lewandowski Moving to Chicago Fire

US football fields are preparing to welcome another living legend. The former star of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the famous striker Robert Lewandowski will continue his career in MLS (Major League Soccer).

This was reported by the most reliable insider in the football world, Fabrizio Romano with his traditional "Here we go!" phrase.

Transfer details: Contract ready!

According to the insider, the transfer issue between the parties has been fully resolved and an agreement has been reached.

Official documents are expected to be signed within 24 hours . Notably, the 37-year-old Polish goalscorer will join the US club Chicago Fire without any transfer fee, meaning as a free agent .

Leva is still in top form

Despite being 37, Robert continues to prove that he can still play high-level football in Europe. His stats in the Spanish La Liga wearing the Barcelona jersey last season were as follows:

Matches played: 31 matches

Goals scored: 14 goals

Assists: 2

Now, this skilled goalscorer will become the new face of Chicago football. After Lionel Messi and Olivier Giroud, MLS fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the games of another legendary striker live.

Share this news with your friends who are fans of MLS and Lewandowski!