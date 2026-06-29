Zico Torn Between Brazil and Japan Ahead of Their Clash

·76·Sport
Zico Torn Between Brazil and Japan Ahead of Their Clash

The World Cup Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Japan will not be just another football match for Zico. The Brazilian football legend stated that he will cheer for his homeland, but admitted he wouldn't be upset if Japan were to win.

The reason is simple: Zico's playing and coaching career is closely linked to Japan.

Brazil is his homeland, and Japan is his second football home

Zico played in Japan from 1991 to 1994. He represented Kashima Antlers and later held various positions within the club.

From 2002 to 2006, Zico served as the head coach of the Japan national team.

For this reason, the match between Brazil and Japan evokes unique emotions in him.

«Of course, I will cheer for Brazil»

Zico did not hide his choice before the game. He emphasized that as a Brazilian, he would support his compatriots.

«Of course, I will cheer for Brazil. Could there be a harder situation than managing the Japan national team in a match against Brazil? I have been in such a situation twice», he said.

His words once again demonstrated his love for the football of both countries.

He won't be upset even if Japan wins

If Brazil wins, Zico will naturally welcome it with joy. However, if Japan pulls off a sensation, the legendary footballer said he would not be deeply hurt by the result.

«If Brazil wins, it will be great because I am Brazilian. But if they lose, I won't be upset. Because a part of me is also in Japanese football», Globo quoted him.

Zico left a significant mark on Japanese football

The Brazilian specialist's connection with Japanese football is not limited to just a few years of activity.

His main career stages:

Period

Activity

1991–1994

Player in Japan

2002–2006

Head coach of the Japan national team

Following years

Various roles at Kashima Antlers

Zico is considered one of the most famous foreign football figures who contributed to the popularization and development of football in Japan.

No room for emotions in the playoffs

Brazil enters the Round of 16 as the favorite. However, Japan can pose a serious threat with their disciplined play and ability to produce unexpected results.

For Zico, regardless of the result, one of the teams close to his heart will advance to the next stage.

Do you think Brazil will confirm its status, or will Japan pull off a huge sensation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.

ZicoBrazilJapanKashima Antlers
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