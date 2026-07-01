England midfielder Declan Rice shared his thoughts on the team's mental state and penalty shootout preparation ahead of the World Cup knockout stage. According to him, the current squad consists of some of the best penalty takers in the country's history. This factor is expected to provide Thomas Tuchel's side with a significant advantage in decisive moments. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Ahead of the Round of 32 match against DR Congo, Rice emphasized his full confidence in his teammates' skills. The English FA and coaching staff are well aware that due to the expanded tournament format, the likelihood of facing at least one penalty shootout is high. Therefore, special attention is being paid to this aspect during training.

Experience and New Specialists

Under Gareth Southgate, England ended its traditional 'bad luck' in penalty shootouts, winning three out of four series. In particular, the victory over Colombia in the 2018 World Cup was of historical significance. Thomas Tuchel, aiming to continue this tradition, has brought players like Ivan Toney, who is considered a true penalty specialist, into the squad.

Rice noted that the team has not only Harry Kane, but also cool-headed executors like Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford. "I look at this group and I don't believe there has ever been a better generation of penalty takers in England's history," added the Arsenal midfielder.

Mental Preparation and Personal Growth

Speaking about his own experience with penalties, Declan Rice admitted that he previously felt strong nerves and anxiety. However, his precise strike against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final gave him great confidence. He has come to understand the importance of studying the 'psychological games' with goalkeepers and remaining calm when choosing the direction of the shot.

Interestingly, Rice is very cautious regarding captain Harry Kane. "I can't go to Harry Kane and give him advice on taking penalties because he is the best in the world at it. Everyone's mentality is right; we know what to do without saying too much. I hope our goalkeepers will also help us by saving a few shots," the player said.

It is clear that England's path in the playoffs will not be easy, but the team's confidence from the penalty spot is giving fans hope. For football fans in Uzbekistan, England's growth in this component is also interesting, as the team had left major tournaments for years specifically due to penalties.