German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOS

·27·Technology
German brand Punkt. introduces secure MC03 smartphone running AphyOS

The German brand Punkt. has officially released the new MC03 smartphone, designed for users focused on personal data privacy. Announced in January of this year, the device will be sold without a mandatory monthly subscription, contrary to the manufacturer's initial plans. Now, all security features and operating system services are included in the device price, allowing users to access services for life without additional payments. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main uniqueness of the device lies in its software. The MC03 model runs on the AphyOS operating system, based on GrapheneOS. This system features a minimalistic interface and runs each third-party app in a separate isolated environment (sandbox method). This strictly limits apps' unauthorized access to user personal data. Additionally, a built-in VPN service ensures full protection of internet activity.

Technical Specifications and Durability

According to ixbt.com, the Punkt. MC03 also meets modern requirements in terms of hardware. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. There is also an option to expand memory via microSD cards. The device features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, with the fingerprint scanner located directly under the screen.

The manufacturer placed special emphasis on the device's long-term service. The smartphone is protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard. Most notably, the user can independently replace the 5200 mAh battery without any special tools. This is a rare but important factor in today's modern smartphone market that extends the device's lifespan. The device supports 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging.

Camera Capabilities and Warranties

For photography enthusiasts, the MC03 offers a main block consisting of three cameras: a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle, and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor. The front features a 32 MP selfie camera. Punkt. promises to provide major system updates for at least three years and security patches for five years for this model.

The final assembly of the smartphone takes place directly in Germany, which implies high standards of product quality control. Currently, the Punkt. MC03 is sold in the company's official online store for 745 euros. The manufacturer stated that worldwide shipping is available, including to the Central Asian region.

Such devices could occupy a unique niche in the Uzbekistan market, as the issue of cybersecurity and personal data protection is becoming increasingly relevant among local users. Although the price is above the mid-range segment, the lifetime free VPN and secure AphyOS ecosystem are expected to attract a specific customer segment.

PunktSmartphoneCybersecurityAphyOSGermany
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