The France national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, earning an early ticket to the knockout stages. In the match held in New Jersey, the "Les Bleus" fully demonstrated their superiority, proving once again that they are one of the main favorites of the tournament. According to Goal.com, reports .

From the opening minutes, Didier Deschamps' pupils increased the pressure. Dangerous situations created by Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe threw the Swedish defense into chaos. Although Mbappe's first goal was disallowed due to offside, the French momentum did not fade. Consecutive attempts by the Real Madrid forward and Adrien Rabiot hitting the post or going wide did not last long.

The brilliant partnership of Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe

The real hero of the match was Bayern winger Michael Olise. His movements in the center and on the flanks added a special flair to the French attacks. An acrobatic strike by Olise hitting the post was one of the most beautiful moments of the game. Goal.com reports that Kylian Mbappe managed to open the scoring following a combination involving Olise and Ousmane Dembele.

The French did not slow down the tempo in the second half either. Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 after a wonderful pass from Michael Olise. The Sweden national team, particularly their main star Viktor Gyokeres, faced great difficulty breaking through the French defense. With 15 minutes remaining, Mbappe completed his brace to set the final score.

This victory not only took France to the next stage but also showed how high the team's attacking potential is. With these goals, Kylian Mbappe has drawn level with legends like Lionel Messi in terms of efficiency in World Cup history. This further confirms that the French forward is one of the greatest footballers of our time.

France will now face Paraguay in the Round of 16. Experts highly praise the physical condition and tactical preparation of Deschamps' team. Sweden, meanwhile, was forced to end their tournament participation after this defeat. For football fans in Uzbekistan, the knockout stages of this major tournament will undoubtedly generate great interest, as the games of giants like France are always in the spotlight.