Acebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 Battery

·4·Technology
Acebeam Introduces Record-Breaking 6400 mAh 21700 Battery

A significant innovation has occurred in the portable power sources market: Acebeam has unveiled the AB21CP6425, one of the highest-capacity batteries in the 21700 format. The main feature of this device is its capacity of 6400 mAh (22.4 Wh). This figure is currently one of the highest results on the global market for this type of battery. According to Ixbt.com report says.

Another important aspect of the new battery is the USB-C port integrated into its body. According to ixbt.com, thanks to special control electronics, the battery can be charged directly via cable without a separate charger. This reduces the need for users to carry additional accessories and increases the convenience of using the device.

Technological Solutions and Energy Density

According to the manufacturer, a certain part of the battery body's internal volume is allocated for the USB-C connector and charging controller. Nevertheless, engineers managed to maintain the highest energy density in its class. This technology allows for maximum power in a compact size, which is especially critical for professional lights and high-power gadgets.

Currently, the AB21CP6425 battery is supplied only as a bundle with the new Acebeam P20 Mini flashlight. Users can charge the device both while it is inside the flashlight and by removing it and charging directly via the USB-C port. This universal approach is very useful in the field or during travel.

Market Position and Prospects

So far, the new battery has not been released for retail sale as a separate product. Its price and full technical specifications have not yet been announced on the official Acebeam online store. Nevertheless, industry experts expect this model to generate great interest in the market, as it stands out not only for its capacity but also for its functionality.

For comparison, before this model appeared, the company's most powerful battery in the 21700 format was the AB21CP56 model. It has a capacity of 5600 mAh, sells for around 22 dollars, and does not have a built-in USB-C port. The new model not only increased the capacity by 800 mAh but also integrated a modern charging standard.

Acebeam products are also popular among quality lighting equipment enthusiasts in the Uzbekistan market. The appearance of new high-capacity batteries will be particularly timely for professionals requiring long autonomous operation—travelers, rescuers, and engineers.

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