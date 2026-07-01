OpenClaw AI agent launched on Android and iOS platforms

The open-source OpenClaw agent, which caused a sensation in the world of artificial intelligence, is now available to mobile device users. This automated system, which captured the internet's attention earlier this year, has been officially released as an app for iOS and Android platforms. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

According to the OpenClaw project's page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network, users can now connect their smartphones to the OpenClaw Gateway service. This is a special routing layer that connects user requests with AI agents and the tools they need to perform specific tasks. This allows complex technological processes to be managed directly via a mobile device in one's pocket.

The main advantage of this app is that if the agents are programmed correctly, they can become very useful assistants in performing daily chores. OpenClaw users have been testing the system in various fields, from writing software code to planning weekly meal rations. Nevertheless, some users have noted that the results of the system's operation are not always as perfect as expected.

A look at the MoltBook project and OpenClaw history

The OpenClaw project gained popularity earlier this year with the launch of the MoltBook social network. This platform attracted much attention as it was supposedly managed entirely by AI agents. In February, the creator of OpenClaw, Peter Steinberger, announced that he had joined the OpenAI team, further increasing interest in the project.

However, researchers later discovered that some agents in the MoltBook project were actually controlled by humans. This served as a unique marketing move for OpenClaw and demonstrated what an agent-based future might look like. Although questions arose regarding the project's reliability, it gave a significant push to the popularization of AI agents.

Today, AI agents are becoming an integral part of the technological landscape. They are being integrated into more and more fields, including mobile ecosystems. The release of the OpenClaw app for Android and iOS creates conditions for users to utilize AI capabilities more broadly and conveniently.