Arsenal Legend Shocked by £130 Million Asking Price for Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are preparing for another sensational move in the transfer market. However, the price tag set for their target, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, has left even experienced experts stunned. According to Goal.com, the Birmingham side has valued their talent at £130 million (approximately $172 million). Goal.com reports .

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit could not hide his astonishment upon hearing this transfer fee. The former midfielder sharply criticized the unjustified rise of prices in modern football. In his view, such a massive sum places a heavy burden not only on the club's budget but also on the player himself.

Transfer market inflation and Petit's reaction

“This is simply an unbelievable sum. Ever since transfers crossed the £100 million threshold, I am shocked every day by the prices of players. If you are prepared to spend that much money on a single player, he must truly be able to decide the outcome of a game,” Petit explained in an interview with talkSPORT.

Emmanuel Petit cited the Declan Rice transfer as an example. He noted that while Rice justified the investment and integrated well into the team, not every player can perform under the pressure of a £130 million price tag. He expressed concern that Rogers is still young and such a price could negatively impact his career.

Arsenal management, led by Mikel Arteta, has made Rogers a primary transfer target. The 23-year-old attacker has attracted significant attention with his brilliant performances in the Premier League. The Londoners appear ready to break the British transfer record to strengthen the squad and gain an advantage in the title race.

Alternative option: Nico Williams

If negotiations for Morgan Rogers become too complicated or the price proves too high, Emmanuel Petit recommended another candidate to the club. The former French international has long expressed interest in the performances of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

“I have been repeating it for a year — Nico Williams. I really like his style of play,” Petit emphasized. Williams proved himself at Euro 2024, establishing himself as one of Europe's strongest wingers. However, so far, Arsenal has focused its attention solely on Rogers and has not taken official action regarding the Spanish player.

Aston Villa is in no rush to let their star go. Morgan Rogers has a contract with the club until June 2031, which allows the Birmingham club to dictate terms in negotiations. If this transfer takes place, it would become one of the most expensive deals in football history.