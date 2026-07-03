Spain cruise into Round of 16 with dominant win over Austria

The Round of 16 matches of the 2026 World Cup are underway.

One of the tournament favorites, Spain, secured a place in the quarter-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over Austria. Mikel Oyarzabal became the hero of the match, scoring two goals.

Oyarzabal opens the scoring

Spain took control in the first half of the match held in Englewood.

In the 36th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net to put his team ahead. The first half ended with a narrow lead for Spain.

Porro strengthens the lead

Spain continued their attacking play in the second half.

In the 66th minute, Pedro Porro made it 2-0. In the 89th minute, Oyarzabal scored his second goal to seal the final result — 3-0.

Marc Cucurella provided two assists in this match.

Next opponent: Portugal or Croatia

Spain will face the winner of the Portugal vs Croatia match in the quarter-finals.

Thus, the Spaniards confidently passed their first playoff test, once again demonstrating that they are one of the main contenders for the title.

World Cup 2026. Round of 16

Spain — Austria — 3:0

July 2, Englewood

Goals: Oyarzabal, 36, 89; Porro, 66.

Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte (Pubill, 90+3), Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri (Ruiz, 90+3), Yamal (Gavi, 85), Olmo (Merino, 71), Baena (Torres, 71), Oyarzabal.

Austria: A. Schlager, Posch (Prass, 86), Danso, Alaba, Laimer, Seiwald (Chukwuemeka, 46), K. Schlager (Grillitsch, 46), Schmid (Kalajdzic, 60), Wanner, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch (Arnautovic, 60).

Yellow card: Posch, 83.