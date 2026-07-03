Why does Kim Jong Un never speak about his mother?

·31·World
Why does Kim Jong Un never speak about his mother?

There are many secrets surrounding the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. One of the most discussed topics is why information about his mother is kept strictly secret. According to a BBC analysis, despite having been in power for nearly 15 years, Kim Jong Un has not mentioned his mother's name in public even once.

According to the analysis, the main reason for this is linked to the North Korean government's reliance on the official ideology of the Paektu bloodline. State propaganda justifies the dominance of the Kim dynasty specifically by their belonging to this sacred lineage.

Photo of Kim Jong Il and a woman in traditional clothing together.

However, the origins of Kim Jong Un's mother, Ko Yong Hui, do not fully align with this image. Reports indicate she was born in 1952 in Osaka, Japan. Her parents were originally from Jeju Island in present-day South Korea and were among the Koreans who moved there during the Japanese colonial period. Later, the family moved to North Korea.

At that time, Koreans arriving from Japan were categorized as "Zainichi" (referred to as "jjepo" in the text). Analysts note that they were viewed as a class influenced by foreign elements, lived under state surveillance, and faced restrictions in accessing prestigious education and high-ranking positions.

Despite this, Ko Yong Hui gained the attention of Kim Jong Il while performing in an elite arts troupe. Although she was not his official spouse, they had three children. One of them—Kim Jong Un—eventually became the leader of the country.

Family tree diagram showing North Korean leaders and their family members.

Analyses suggest that Kim Jong Il's other children were also seen as potential heirs. However, his eldest son, Kim Jong Nam, lost his father's trust after criticizing the hereditary power system and supporting reforms. He was assassinated in Malaysia in 2017. Another son, Kim Jong Chol, was sidelined from succession for various reasons. As a result, power passed to Kim Jong Un after Kim Jong Il's death in 2011.

Experts believe that the secrecy surrounding Kim Jong Un's mother is tied to the legitimacy of the country's hereditary power system. For this reason, her birthday is not celebrated as a state holiday, unlike those of his grandfather and father.

Close-up image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un against a background of flags.

Analysts point to another detail: Kim Jong Un introduced his spouse, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter, Ju Ae, to the public early on. Some experts suggest that through this, he may have been attempting to preemptively answer potential questions regarding the legitimacy of his family.

Specialists believe that widespread discussion of information about Kim Jong Un's mother could impact the official ideologies formed in the country over the years. Therefore, this topic remains one of the most closed and mysterious issues in North Korea.

Kim Jong UnKo Yong Hui
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