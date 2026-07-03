Transfer Battle Between Manchester City and Arsenal: Leicester's 16-Year-Old Talent in Focus

·51·Sport
Transfer Battle Between Manchester City and Arsenal: Leicester's 16-Year-Old Talent in Focus

The transfer market rivalry between two English Premier League giants — Manchester City and Arsenal — has reached a new stage. Arsenal has long been working on the transfer of Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, but according to recent reports, Manchester City has made a serious move to secure the deal in their favor. This was reported by Goal.com reporting it.

According to Goal.com, Manchester City may gain the upper hand in the race for the 16-year-old talent. The primary reason cited is the team's new manager, Enzo Maresca. The Italian specialist worked closely with Jeremy Monga while managing Leicester City during the 2023-24 season and highly values the young star's potential. It is said that Maresca is personally supporting this transfer.

Record-breaking teenager and Premier League debut

Jeremy Monga is considered one of the most promising young players in English football. In April 2025, appearing in a match against Newcastle at 15 years and 271 days old, he became the third-youngest debutant in Premier League history. In this regard, he trails only Arsenal's Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri.

Monga has also made his mark in the history of the English Championship. When he scored against Preston North End in August 2025, he was 16 years and 37 days old. With this result, he breaks the record set by Jude Bellingham, who now plays for Real Madrid. Bellingham had previously held the record, scoring at 16 years and 63 days.

Another loss for Leicester City

Although the Leicester City academy has produced several talents in recent years, it has faced difficulties in retaining them. Previously, youngsters such as Tyrese Noubissie and Trey Nyoni moved to Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively. For Leicester City, having been relegated twice, the sale of Monga could be financially beneficial, but from a sporting perspective, it is a significant loss.

While Arsenal had made significant progress in negotiations, the interest shown by Manchester City and the Enzo Maresca factor are expected to fundamentally change the situation. The transfer fee and the future development plan will determine which club emerges victorious.

Manchester CityArsenalLeicester CityTransferJeremy Monga
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