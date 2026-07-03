Marcel Desailly: William Saliba is the world's best defender and headed for Real Madrid

William Saliba, a member of London's Arsenal and the France national team, is currently recognized as the strongest center-back in world football. French football legend Marcel Desailly, in his latest interview, highly praised his compatriot's game and emphasized that his future is linked to the Spanish capital. According to Desailly, for players of Saliba's level, Real Madrid doors are always open. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the 1998 world champion is closely following Saliba's growth at Arsenal. Desailly speculated that the young defender's move to the "Royal Club" is inevitable in the coming years. According to him, the world's best footballers always want to play for the Madrid team at some stage of their career, and Saliba is no exception.

A new leader in defense

Marcel Desailly considers William Saliba to be the strongest defender not only at Arsenal but in the entire world. He even placed Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk below Saliba. In Desailly's opinion, the Dutch defender has lost some of his previous level after his injury and is no longer as invincible in one-on-one duels. Saliba, on the other hand, stands out for his stability and reliable actions in defense.

Interestingly, when Desailly spoke about another Arsenal defender — Gabriel, he linked his success directly to Saliba. He believes that Gabriel looks good precisely because he is in a tandem with Saliba, but cannot equal William in terms of individual skill. This once again proves how crucial Saliba's role is in the team's defense.

Compared to European giants

The former French footballer also critically reviewed defenders at other top clubs. He noted that currently, there is no center-back at teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter, or Milan who can compete with Saliba. Desailly stated that the level of players at these clubs is not yet worthy of being called the world's best.

Currently 25 years old, Saliba has a long-term contract with Arsenal. Desailly expects him to stay in London for the next 3-4 years, but says that in the long term, the Real Madrid option is the most logical path. In an interview with Sportscasting, he said: "The doors are open, but not now. He is currently the best in the world and is doing his job perfectly."

For Arsenal fans, this news may be somewhat worrying, as Saliba is a key foundation of the team's success under Mikel Arteta. Last season, the strength of the defensive line played a huge role when the "Gunners" fought for the Premier League title until the end. Real Madrid, meanwhile, is known for usually getting the player they want.