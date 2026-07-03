Anthony Gordon: "Harry Kane is currently playing at the level of Lionel Messi"

England winger Anthony Gordon spoke highly of his teammate Harry Kane, placing the experienced striker alongside Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in football history. This recognition came after Kane saved England from defeat in a World Cup match against DR Congo. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The match against DR Congo began under an unexpected scenario: the Africans opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute, putting England at risk of elimination from the tournament. However, while Harry Kane restored the balance in the 75th minute, he scored the winning goal five minutes before the end of the match. With this brace, Kane increased his goal tally in the tournament to 5, equaling Erling Haaland in the top scorers' race.

An example of stability and hard work

Coming off the bench and assisting both goals scored by Kane, Anthony Gordon praised the striker's professionalism. "It's a great experience to be with someone of his elite level every day. Harry is currently at the very peak of football," Gordon said in an interview with Goal.com.

Gordon noted that Kane's phenomenal results are not accidental, but the result of relentless hard work. "He is having a season that only Lionel Messi could have recorded. This shows the level he is at. He works on every single shot in training with seriousness and passion. He never makes a mistake," the winger added.

Last season, Harry Kane showed the best efficiency of his career, scoring 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern. Despite being 32, the striker's ability to maintain his form continues to amaze many experts. Currently, he trails by only one goal behind stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

The England national team will now face one of the tournament hosts, Mexico, in the round of 16. In this match, which will take place at the Azteca Stadium, the English will again rely on the skill of their captain. If the English overcome the Mexican hurdle, they could face either Brazil or Norway in the quarter-finals.