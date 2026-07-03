Spain defeat Austria to reach World Cup 2026 quarter-finals

The reigning European champions, Spain, have begun to demonstrate their true strength in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. In the match held in Los Angeles, the "La Roja" easily overcame the Austrian barrier to secure a place in the tournament's quarter-finals. Goal.com reports .

Spain took control of the game from the very first minutes. Although dangerous situations created by Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella in the first half did not result in goals, the Spanish pressure paid off. Even the disallowed goal by Cucurella, due to a foul on the goalkeeper, could not dampen the spirits of Luis de la Fuente's pupils.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal slotted the ball into the opponent's net following a precise cross from the wing by Marc Cucurella. According to Goal.com, the Spanish national team maintained absolute dominance throughout the match, while Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager saved his team from several inevitable goals.

Lamine Yamal's skill and finishing

The game scenario remained unchanged in the second half. Spanish talent Lamine Yamal consistently bewildered the Austrian defense with his dribbling and quick movements. Although he did not score himself, he played a key role in ensuring his team's attacking threat. Yamal was also heavily involved in a situation where David Alaba cleared the ball off the line.

In the 70th minute, Pedro Porro headed the ball into the net after a pass from Alex Baena, increasing the lead to two. Towards the end of the match, Mikel Oyarzabal completed his brace to make the final score 3:0. This goal was also assisted by Cucurella.

Following this victory, Spain will face the winner of the Portugal vs Croatia tie in the quarter-finals. Experts believe that while the European champions looked slightly sluggish at the start of the tournament, they are reaching their peak sporting form heading into the knockout stages. Austria, meanwhile, is forced to bid farewell to the tournament after this defeat.