Rafael Leao Could Move to Premier League: Offer Sent to Tottenham

AC Milan is ready to part ways with one of its most valuable assets, Rafael Leao. According to recent reports, the Portuguese winger has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur. If this transfer materializes, it is expected to become one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan's new head coach Ruben Amorim has decided to let go of Rafael Leao. The coach has not included the player in his future plans, and the club management prefers to put him up for sale due to financial pressure. Since the Italian club finished the 2025-2026 season in fifth place, funds are needed to refresh the squad.

Transfer Price and Terms

Milan management is demanding at least 60 million euros for the 25-year-old player. Additionally, the club is open to a loan option with an obligation to buy for 70 million euros. Although Rafael Leao scored 10 goals in 31 Serie A matches last season, his performance was sharply criticized by fans and he was even booed by his own supporters.

The player himself is not hiding his desire to leave Italy. In an interview with Sport TV, he emphasized that English football better suits his style. Rafael Leao openly stated that he is unable to fully realize his potential in Italy and that the Premier League or La Liga would be the best stage to showcase his talent.

Tottenham and the New System

Currently, Tottenham appears to be the most realistic option for Rafael Leao. The team under Roberto De Zerbi favors an attacking and open style of football, which is expected to unlock the Portuguese winger's strengths. Leao, who was previously forced to play as a center-forward under Massimiliano Allegri, could return to his preferred wing position in London.

For reference, Rafael Leao joined Milan from the French club Lille in 2019 for 49.5 million euros. He has made a total of 291 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 80 goals. Currently, the player is focusing his attention on participating in the 2026 World Cup with the Portugal national team. His club future is expected to be finalized after the World Cup.