Before their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charity

·16·Culture
Before their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charity

World-famous singer Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce have donated $26 million to charities across the United States ahead of their highly anticipated wedding ceremony. This was announced by a representative for the couple.

It is reported that the funds have been distributed among 20 charitable organizations operating in various regions of the country. These include children's hospitals, food banks, educational programs, and organizations supporting social projects. The list also includes organizations in cities associated with the couple's lives, such as Nashville, Kansas City, and New York.

The official statement did not mention the wedding directly. However, the timing of the charitable act, coinciding with the lead-up to the wedding rumored in the media to be held at the Madison Square Garden complex in New York, has drawn attention.

The announced list includes City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, and a number of other charitable organizations.

Taylor Swift smiling at Travis Kelce, who is wearing a red cap.

Taylor Swift is already known for her philanthropic work. For example, after the conclusion of her Eras Tour, she presented her team members with significant bonuses and personal letters of gratitude.

Previously, the singer spoke about her upcoming wedding on The Graham Norton Show, stating that she plans to make it a large-scale and unforgettable event.

It has now been revealed that a permit for a special event has been issued in New York. According to the documents, a pre-wedding gathering for 100 guests is planned, with the main event scheduled to begin on Friday evening and last until morning.

Fans are also paying special attention to the $26 million figure donated by the couple. They point out that this number is double 13, which is considered Taylor Swift's lucky number, and are interpreting it as a symbolic gesture.

Taylor SwiftTravis KelceNew YorkMadison Square Garden
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