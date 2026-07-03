Intel Revolutionizes Handheld Console Market: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ First Tests

·34·Technology
Intel Revolutionizes Handheld Console Market: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ First Tests

For a long time, AMD processors have maintained absolute dominance in the handheld gaming device market. However, Intel's new Arc G3 Extreme processor is expected to completely change this balance. Initial independent tests of the new MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3EM console show that Intel has succeeded in significantly outperforming its competitors with its new architecture. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Experts from the TechPowerUp resource conducted detailed testing of the new device, and the results were even higher than expected. The Asus ROG Ally X model with the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, previously considered the strongest representative of this segment, will be forced to give up its position to Intel's new development. Tests show that the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has a clear advantage in almost all games and across various screen resolutions.

Unprecedented Performance and Energy Efficiency

The most surprising indicators are seen in the ratio of power consumption to performance. In the 35 W maximum power mode, the Intel processor worked 40-50 percent faster than its main competitor. This is not just a small increase, but a generational leap for handheld consoles. It was even found that the MSI console operating in 25 W mode was faster than the Asus flagship consuming 35 W.

Intel has also achieved great success in energy efficiency. In the 15 W power mode, the new processor recorded results very close to competitors consuming twice as much energy. This allows users to significantly extend the device's autonomous operating time without reducing gaming performance. According to ixbt.com, this could be one of the most successful chips Intel has created for portable devices.

In real gaming conditions, for example, in Cyberpunk 2077, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is capable of continuous operation for 111 minutes in 30 W mode and 210 minutes in 15 W mode. This is considered a very good indicator for portable Windows consoles. Users can now enjoy high-quality games for longer without being tied to a power source.

Market Competition and Future Prospects

Although AMD has Ryzen AI Max chips with even higher performance in its arsenal, they are much more expensive and require more energy. Intel seems to have found the golden balance between portability and power. MSI has proven through its new console that it has fully corrected the shortcomings of the first-generation Claw model and that the partnership with Intel has paid off.

Given the growing demand for such devices in the Uzbekistan market, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will undoubtedly become the most discussed gadget among gamers in the coming months. Final information regarding global sales and pricing is currently awaited, but technically, it is now contending for the status of the most powerful portable Windows console on the market.

IntelMSIMSI ClawHandheld ConsoleTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

IQM Goes Public: The Future of Quantum Computers Still UncertainIQM Goes Public: The Future of Quantum Computers Still UncertainToday, 01:51Super Mario Bros. Game Sold for Record 3 Million DollarsSuper Mario Bros. Game Sold for Record 3 Million DollarsToday, 01:25Sandwiches and Artificial Intelligence: A Strange Trend in Jersey Mike’s IPO DocumentsSandwiches and Artificial Intelligence: A Strange Trend in Jersey Mike’s IPO DocumentsToday, 01:23NASA and Blue Origin: Moon missions continue despite New Glenn rocket accidentNASA and Blue Origin: Moon missions continue despite New Glenn rocket accidentToday, 00:52The Cost of AI: Are Google and Amazon Failing Their Environmental Promises?The Cost of AI: Are Google and Amazon Failing Their Environmental Promises?Today, 00:26Potentially Habitable Planet Found Very Close to EarthPotentially Habitable Planet Found Very Close to EarthToday, 00:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone