For a long time, AMD processors have maintained absolute dominance in the handheld gaming device market. However, Intel's new Arc G3 Extreme processor is expected to completely change this balance. Initial independent tests of the new MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3EM console show that Intel has succeeded in significantly outperforming its competitors with its new architecture. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Experts from the TechPowerUp resource conducted detailed testing of the new device, and the results were even higher than expected. The Asus ROG Ally X model with the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, previously considered the strongest representative of this segment, will be forced to give up its position to Intel's new development. Tests show that the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has a clear advantage in almost all games and across various screen resolutions.

Unprecedented Performance and Energy Efficiency

The most surprising indicators are seen in the ratio of power consumption to performance. In the 35 W maximum power mode, the Intel processor worked 40-50 percent faster than its main competitor. This is not just a small increase, but a generational leap for handheld consoles. It was even found that the MSI console operating in 25 W mode was faster than the Asus flagship consuming 35 W.

Intel has also achieved great success in energy efficiency. In the 15 W power mode, the new processor recorded results very close to competitors consuming twice as much energy. This allows users to significantly extend the device's autonomous operating time without reducing gaming performance. According to ixbt.com, this could be one of the most successful chips Intel has created for portable devices.

In real gaming conditions, for example, in Cyberpunk 2077, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is capable of continuous operation for 111 minutes in 30 W mode and 210 minutes in 15 W mode. This is considered a very good indicator for portable Windows consoles. Users can now enjoy high-quality games for longer without being tied to a power source.

Market Competition and Future Prospects

Although AMD has Ryzen AI Max chips with even higher performance in its arsenal, they are much more expensive and require more energy. Intel seems to have found the golden balance between portability and power. MSI has proven through its new console that it has fully corrected the shortcomings of the first-generation Claw model and that the partnership with Intel has paid off.

Given the growing demand for such devices in the Uzbekistan market, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will undoubtedly become the most discussed gadget among gamers in the coming months. Final information regarding global sales and pricing is currently awaited, but technically, it is now contending for the status of the most powerful portable Windows console on the market.