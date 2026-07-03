Endrick discusses Brazil national team atmosphere and Carlo Ancelotti

·21·Sport
Endrick discusses Brazil national team atmosphere and Carlo Ancelotti

Endrick, the young star of the Brazil national team and Real Madrid forward, shared his thoughts on his relationships with experienced teammates and his career under head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the 2026 World Cup. The young talent specifically noted that he is currently learning from stars like Neymar in the national team camp. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to ESPN, Endrick stated that he is in constant communication with the leading players of the national team. Although Neymar missed the start of the tournament due to injury, they have been sitting side-by-side on the bench in recent matches, exchanging experience. The young striker considers this process a great school for his career.

"My relationship with Neymar is very good. We joke around after training, play cards, and just talk. We've spent time together in our free time. It's very important for me to talk to leaders like Marquinhos, Casemiro, and Alisson. Learning from their experience is a wonderful opportunity," says Endrick.

The Carlo Ancelotti factor and tactical changes

Following Brazil's (2-1) match against Japan, Endrick also expressed warm thoughts about head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The forward, who entered the field after halftime by the decision of the Italian specialist, played a key role in changing the course of the game. Endrick is pleased to be working again with his first coach in Europe within the national team.

"The game against Japan was great. I didn't expect to come on at that moment. When they told me in the dressing room that I was going in, I tried to calm my nerves. Carlo Ancelotti is my first coach in Europe, and there was no better option than working with him in the Brazil national team," the footballer added.

Recalling his first season at Real Madrid, Endrick emphasized that Ancelotti always showed confidence in him. Although he didn't always start, he came off the bench in almost every match to help the team. Endrick demonstrated a high level of efficiency, particularly in the Copa del Rey matches.

Currently, the Brazil national team is preparing for the quarter-final stage of the World Cup. Endrick says he is building the foundation for his long-term career by relying on the advice of Neymar and other veteran players. The young star's main goal is to make the most of every minute given to contribute to the national team's victories.

EndrickNeymarCarlo AncelottiBrazilReal Madrid
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