De la Fuente: "Great teams show up at the decisive moment"

The Spanish national team secured a confident victory over Austria in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

After the match, head coach Luis de la Fuente praised his players' performance and noted that an even tougher challenge awaits Spain in the next stage of the playoffs.

Previous matches were analyzed in depth

Luis de la Fuente stated that the coaching staff studied the team's previous matches in detail before the clash against Austria.

"Great teams show up at the decisive moment. We carefully analyzed every aspect of the previous games," the specialist said.

In his view, the results of this analysis were clearly visible in Spain's actions on the field.

"We played almost perfectly"

The Spanish head coach noted that his team performed at a high level in almost every area during the match against Austria.

"In the match against Austria, we played almost perfectly in nearly every area," said de la Fuente.

At the same time, he emphasized that the team still needs to grow and become stronger in every aspect.

Competition will intensify in the next stage

Although Spain has advanced to the Round of 16, de la Fuente urged his team not to become complacent.

"Even stronger opponents await us in the Round of 16," the coach said.

According to him, every mistake carries decisive significance in the later stages of the World Cup.

"More is demanded from this team"

Luis de la Fuente emphasized that the main characteristic of the Spanish national team is constant growth and development.

"Constant growth and development — that is our character. More is demanded from this team every time," the specialist told the official FIFA website.

Spain once again demonstrated that they are one of the main contenders for the championship in the match against Austria. Now, the team faces a more complex and responsible stage of the playoffs.