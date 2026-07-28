Xabi Alonso has started his managerial career in London with a highly memorable and extraordinary match. According to Goal.com, Chelsea defeated Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 in a pre-season friendly under his guidance. This intense 10-goal thriller at the Accor Stadium in Sydney delivered a true spectacle for the fans, though serious defensive flaws presented the coach with a major headache. Goal.com reports reports this.

The pitch was in a somewhat worn and heavy condition due to rugby matches held over the previous weekend. Nevertheless, Chelsea fielded a lineup combining young prospects and experienced players such as Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, and Dario Essugo. Although debutant Dastan Satpayev gave the Londoners an early lead, the Australians capitalized on defensive errors to turn the match into a truly chaotic and fierce contest.

Defensive Issues and Five Lead Changes

Interestingly, the lead changed hands no less than five times during the match. Australian club players Anthony Pantazopoulos and Aidan Hammond scored by capitalizing on glaring errors in the Chelsea defense, while Dylan Scicluna put the hosts ahead after an unfortunate clearance. The struggles of the young defensive line forced Xabi Alonso to introduce his senior squad players in the second half.

Nevertheless, the errors continued. Due to a grave mistake by Estevao, Avan Lual beat Robert Sanchez once again to score. However, Chelsea's immense attacking potential and goals from substitute talent Jamie Gittens ultimately saved the team.

Joao Pedro Hat-Trick and Final Victory

The main hero of the match was Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. Late in the game, he scored three quick goals in succession to complete a hat-trick and seal the victory for Chelsea. This win gave Xabi Alonso a triumphant start to his managerial debut.

After the match, Xabi Alonso made no secret of his satisfaction with Joao Pedro's performance at the press conference. He noted that the Brazilian forward is exceptionally hungry and fully determined to score numerous goals this season. Nevertheless, the glaring defensive holes for Chelsea ahead of the Premier League season will certainly give the coaching staff plenty to ponder.