The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has officially announced the appointment of legendary specialist Roberto Mancini as the head coach of the country's national team. The experienced coach, who won Euro 2020, is returning to lead the Azzurri once again.

Zamin.uz This unexpected and sensational appointment in Italian football presents the details of Mancini's return and a new era for the national team.

1. Second Return to the Azzurri and Euro 2020 Triumph

It is worth noting that the renowned Italian specialist will manage the country's national team for the second time in his career. Mancini previously worked successfully with the Italy national team, leading them to the Euro 2020 championship.

Under his leadership, the Italy national team displayed brilliant and aggressive football, setting a series of world records for an unbeaten run.

From the official statement of the Italian Football Federation: «Roberto Mancini has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Italy national team. The experienced specialist will lead the Azzurri to new glories once again.»

Key facts about Roberto Mancini's return to the Italy national team

Aspect / Measure Details Head Coach Roberto Mancini Appointment Status Second appointment (Officially announced) First Tenure 2018–2023 Main Achievement Euro 2020 Championship Reason for Departure (2023) Disagreements with federation leadership National Team Nickname «Squadra Azzurra» (Azzurri)

2. Disagreements in 2023 and a New Chapter

Recall that Roberto Mancini managed the Italy national team from 2018 to 2023. However, in 2023, he unexpectedly left his position due to internal disagreements and mismatched visions with the FIGC leadership.

Over time, the differences between the parties were resolved, and Mancini has returned to his beloved team, expressing his readiness to deliver new victories to Italian fans.

Roberto Mancini's return marks a new stage of hope and development for Italian football.

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Do you think Roberto Mancini can achieve great triumphs again with the Italy national team like at Euro 2020? Leave your thoughts in the comments!